Gaelic Laboratories completes first phase of Athlone Labs integration

Gaelic Laboratories, a GMP-approved beta-lactam antibiotic manufacturer based in Ireland, has completed the first phase of integration with Athlone Laboratories following their December 2025 merger, which brought together Ireland’s two sole GMP-approved manufacturers of beta-lactam antibiotics under common ownership.

The first integration phase focused on aligning administrative systems including IT and compliance infrastructure, consolidating supply chains, and unifying business cultures across both sites. The companies have also launched a joint website describing their combined manufacturing capabilities, finished product formulations, packaging services, contract analytical services, and regulatory expertise across international markets including Ireland, the UK, the EU, the Middle East and North Africa, Canada, and Australia.

Brian Morrissey, general manager, said in a statement: “the synergies we predicted are already coming to fruition, with a seamless transition for our customers and partners, and I firmly believe that we are going to enhance the future of BetaLactams supply in Ireland and Europe.”

Phase 2 of the integration is already underway, focusing on further optimizing manufacturing processes across both sites, according to the announcement.

The integration update follows Gaelic Laboratories’ receipt last week of BSI Kitemark certification for minimized risk of antimicrobial resistance, recognizing the company’s antibiotic manufacturing and environmental controls designed to reduce antibiotic discharge and minimize resistance risk. The company said it is now pursuing the same certification for Athlone Laboratories.