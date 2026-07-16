Cytovance adds perfusion process development for biologics manufacturing

Oklahoma-based Cytovance Biologics, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in biologics, has expanded its upstream process development services with the addition of perfusion capabilities.

The new offering provides biopharmaceutical companies with an additional process development option alongside traditional fed-batch manufacturing for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and other biologic modalities. According to the company, the capability is intended to support programs that require higher productivity, longer cell culture durations, and greater manufacturing flexibility.

Unlike fed-batch processes, perfusion continuously supplies fresh media while removing spent media, allowing cell cultures to remain productive for longer periods. The approach can improve productivity, maintain more consistent culture conditions, and reduce the buildup of metabolic byproducts that can affect product quality, according to the announcement.

Fuad Haddadin, head of research and development at Cytovance, said in a statement that adding perfusion expands the company’s process development options as biologics manufacturing requirements continue to evolve.

The company contends the capability will support clients evaluating different upstream manufacturing strategies during early-stage process development while complementing, rather than replacing, fed-batch manufacturing.

The launch builds on Cytovance’s recent expansion of its biologics development platform. In June, the company introduced in-house cell line development services to support an integrated development path from DNA to IND submission, reportedly eliminating external handoffs for biologics developers.

Earlier this year, Cytovance also signed an agreement with Anixa Biosciences to manufacture cGMP clinical materials for a planned Phase 2 trial of an investigational breast cancer vaccine.