Cytovance Biologics adds cell line development services with titers up to 10 g/L

Cytovance Biologics, a CDMO specializing in therapeutic protein and antibody manufacturing using mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation, headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has launched in-house cell line development services, adding upstream capabilities to its biologics development and manufacturing platform.

The cell line development platform uses CHO expression systems and has demonstrated titers up to 10 g/L for monoclonal antibodies, according to the announcement. The addition builds on Cytovance’s recent launch of formulation development capabilities and is designed to give customers an integrated path from DNA through IND submission without requiring external technology transfers, the company said.

Shelly Gulati, senior scientist of mammalian process development at Cytovance, said in a statement bringing cell line development in-house allows the company to provide clients with an integrated experience, eliminating external handoffs and enabling faster, data-driven decisions that strengthen manufacturability from the start.

Ping Zhang, CEO of Cytovance Biologics, added that the addition of cell line development helps clients move from concept to clinic while eliminating development barriers and improving process continuity.

The launch follows Cytovance’s April agreement with Anixa Biosciences to produce cGMP clinical materials for a planned Phase II trial of Anixa’s investigational breast cancer vaccine, which targets alpha-lactalbumin, a protein that can reappear in some forms of breast cancer, and generated protocol-defined immune responses in 74% of participants in Phase I trials.