Anixa selects Cytovance for Phase 2 breast cancer vaccine supply

The agreement covers the production of cGMP clinical materials for Anixa Biosciences’ vaccine candidate.
April 6, 2026
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Anixa Biosciences announced a development and manufacturing agreement with Cytovance Biologics, a CDMO specializing in therapeutic protein and antibody manufacturing using mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation, to produce cGMP clinical materials for a planned Phase II trial of its breast cancer vaccine.

According to the company, the agreement follows final Phase I results in which the investigational vaccine met all primary endpoints, was safe and well tolerated at the maximum tolerated dose, and generated protocol-defined immune responses in 74% of participants.

Anixa said the vaccine was developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic and targets alpha-lactalbumin, a protein associated with lactation that can reappear in some forms of breast cancer. The vaccine is designed to stimulate an immune response against cells expressing the protein and may provide both therapeutic and preventive benefits.

The Cytovance agreement is intended to support clinical supply requirements as the company advances preparations for Phase II development.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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