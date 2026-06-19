Resilience relocates HQ to Ohio, expands sterile injectable manufacturing

Resilience, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from San Diego, California to Blue Ash, Ohio, and an investment in a new multi-purpose injectable fill-finish line at its West Chester, Ohio facility.

The Blue Ash headquarters will serve as a drug product packaging and supply operation spanning more than 450,000 square feet, with capabilities including visual inspection, device assembly, packaging, labeling, and cold storage warehousing. The CDMO anticipates adding approximately 200 jobs at the Blue Ash site, the company said.

The new fill-finish line at the adjacent 580,000-square-foot West Chester facility will expand capacity across multiple injectable formats and product types for biopharmaceutical partners, according to the announcement.

William Marth, president and CEO of Resilience, said in a statement the relocation reflects the company’s commitment to building a scaled U.S. manufacturing network, citing Ohio’s manufacturing workforce, operational infrastructure, and proximity to customers and partners.

The headquarters move and fill-finish investment follow a significant restructuring and reinvestment period for Resilience. As reported by Pharma Manufacturing, the company wound down six underutilized sites in Florida, California, and Massachusetts in mid-2025 to focus operations on biologics and aseptic drug product manufacturing.

That strategic shift was supported by $250 million in bridge financing, followed by up to $825 million in long-term financing announced in October 2025 to accelerate the buildout of its Cincinnati and Toronto facilities. The West Chester and Blue Ash sites together form Resilience’s core North American sterile manufacturing and packaging hub.