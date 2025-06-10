National Resilience to close six sites as part of updated CDMO business strategy

National Resilience, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) founded in 2020, has announced an updated business strategy that will narrow its focus to high-growth segments of advanced therapeutics manufacturing. The company will prioritize biologics and aseptic drug product operations, while consolidating its broader manufacturing footprint to better align with market demand, according to the announcement.

In an emailed statement to Pharma Manufacturing, a company spokesperson said six Resilience sites are “being wound down” including Alachua, Florida, Fremont and San Diego in California, as well as Allston, Bedford, and Marlborough in Massachusetts.

In a letter to customers, Resilience acknowledged that its previous capacity expansion had outpaced industry needs. As part of the strategic shift, the company will wind down underutilized sites through legal proceedings initiated by a leaseholder affiliate. Resilience stated that its core manufacturing operations — centered around its Cincinnati, Ohio facility — remain fully operational and are not affected by the proceedings.

“The sites continuing to operate and not included in the legal proceedings are Cincinnati — which anchors the company’s manufacturing operations — Toronto, Philadelphia, and [Raleigh-Durham’s Research Triangle Park, North Carolina],” according to the company spokesperson.

The updated CDMO business strategy is supported by $250 million in bridge financing from existing institutional investors. Resilience also said it is pursuing additional debt financing to support its long-term growth plans. The company described its ongoing changes as a move toward becoming a “leaner, stronger enterprise” with a more focused manufacturing footprint.

Resilience provides development and manufacturing services for biologics, cell-based therapies, and aseptic drug products. Launched in 2020 with $800 million in funds from venture capital firms, the company promised to provide “new, better, faster ways” to manufacture cell and gene therapies.

In January 2025, Resilience said it was permanently laying off 120 employees at its Durham, North Carolina gene therapy facility. The site was bought for $110 million in 2021 from gene therapy company bluebird bio to support lentiviral vector production.