Recipharm invests in new blow-fill-seal line to expand sterile manufacturing capacity

Recipharm, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, has announced a multi-million-dollar investment in a new blow-fill-seal (BFS) manufacturing line to expand sterile drug product capacity for customer programs.

BFS is a fully automated aseptic manufacturing process in which plastic containers are formed, filled, and sealed in a single continuous operation, reducing contamination risk compared with traditional glass-based filling processes, according to the company. The technology reportedly simplifies supply chains through fewer components, no breakage risk, and easier transport, and can support lower production costs and a reduced carbon footprint relative to conventional glass filling.

The new line will support ophthalmic and vaccine programs across development and commercial manufacturing stages, according to the announcement. Recipharm said its BFS capabilities span pilot-scale feasibility studies, clinical-scale small batches and stability studies, and high-volume commercial production. The CDMO also offers specialized handling environments for formulations sensitive to oxygen or temperature, including nitrogen atmosphere filling and temperature-controlled processing.

Greg Behar, CEO of Recipharm, said in a statement the investment expands BFS capacity and positions the company to meet growing customer demand with the speed, scale, and quality required for complex sterile product programs.

The announcement follows other recent activity at Recipharm. Earlier this year, the company invested in expanded oral solid dose manufacturing capabilities at its facility in Spain, adding clinical and pilot-scale production capacity to support Phase 3 programs and small-scale commercial manufacturing.

Recipharm also recently reported 2025 sustainability results, including a 20% reduction in direct greenhouse gas emissions and a 74% reduction in indirect emissions from purchased energy compared with its 2021 baseline, with all sites now operating on 100% renewable electricity.