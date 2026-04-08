Recipharm reduces Scope 1 and 2 emissions, achieves renewable power goal

Recipharm, a global contract development and management organization (CDMO), reported 2025 sustainability results that included a 20% reduction in Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions and a 74% reduction in Scope 2 emissions compared with its 2021 baseline.

According to the company, all sites now operate using 100% renewable electricity. Recipharm also said total water withdrawal declined by 13% since 2022 and that it achieved zero surface water withdrawal across its operations.

The CDMO said circularity efforts also advanced in 2025, with 63% of incinerated waste recovered for energy and 13 of its 17 global sites now operating landfill-free. Recipharm said it remains on track to eliminate landfill use across all sites by 2027.

Recipharm also reported receiving a B rating for Climate Change, an A- for Water Security and an A for Supplier Engagement Assessment from CDP, an independent environmental reporting system.

The sustainability update follows a recent investment by Recipharm to expand high-potency oral solid dose capabilities at its facility in Leganés, Spain. According to the company, the site expansion will add clinical and pilot-scale high-potency manufacturing capabilities to support Phase 3 programs, pilot-scale GMP projects and small-scale commercial production.