Recipharm invests in high-potency OSD capabilities at Spain site

Recipharm, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, announced a strategic investment to expand high-potency oral solid dose capabilities at its Leganés, Spain facility.

The new high-potency clinical and pilot capabilities are scheduled to be operational by the end of the year and are intended to support customers from development through commercial supply, according to an announcement.

The expansion reportedly will enable onboarding of Phase III clinical programs, pilot-scale GMP projects, and small-scale commercial production for products such as pediatric or orphan drugs that require high-potency containment.

According to Recipharm, the site already provides commercial-scale OEB 5 containment and supports oncology products for global customers. The new investment adds upstream development and pilot capabilities, allowing late-stage development, process transfer, and scale-up within the same high-potency environment.

The facility now offers an integrated setup including a coater, roller compactor, in-process control systems, and analytical capabilities within a single high-containment area, the CDMO said.

Earlier this week, Recipharm also completed the sale of its Yavne, Israel active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) development and small-scale manufacturing site to Scinai Immunotherapeutics, while establishing a long-term CDMO collaboration. Under the agreement, the Israel facility will focus on early-stage development, while Recipharm will serve as a preferred partner for late-stage and commercial manufacturing programs.