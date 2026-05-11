Novartis breaks ground on Texas radioligand therapy manufacturing site

Novartis has broken ground on a 46,000-square-foot radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing facility in Denton, Texas, expanding the company’s U.S. network for production of targeted cancer therapies.

The Texas site will become Novartis’ fifth U.S. radioligand therapy manufacturing facility and is expected to begin operations in 2028. According to the company, the facility will support manufacturing closer to patients across the southern United States and add jobs in bioengineering, manufacturing, quality, and operations.

Novartis said the Denton project is part of its previously announced $23 billion investment to expand U.S. research and manufacturing operations over five years. The company noted that construction is now underway across all planned new U.S. facilities tied to the investment initiative.

The company’s RLT manufacturing network currently includes sites in New Jersey, Indiana, and California, with an additional facility under development in Florida. Novartis said the expanded infrastructure is intended to support reliable delivery of personalized cancer therapies that require coordinated manufacturing and distribution due to short production timelines.

The Denton groundbreaking follows several recent U.S. expansion announcements from Novartis. In April, the company announced plans for a manufacturing facility in Morrisville, North Carolina, focused on active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production for oral solid dose and RNA-based medicines. Earlier this year, Novartis also broke ground on a biomedical research center in San Diego and announced a new RLT manufacturing site in Winter Park, Florida.

Additional projects include a flagship manufacturing hub under construction in North Carolina, the opening of an RLT facility in Carlsbad, California, and ongoing expansions at existing radioligand therapy sites in Indianapolis and Millburn, New Jersey.

Novartis said it is continuing to expand its RLT pipeline across multiple cancer types, including prostate, breast, colon, lung, brain, and pancreatic cancers.