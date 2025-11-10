Novartis expands US radioligand therapy manufacturing with new California site

Novartis, a global medicines company headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, announced the opening of a 10,000-square-foot radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, California. The new site marks a key milestone in the company’s previously announced $23 billion U.S. infrastructure investment plan and represents its third RLT manufacturing facility in the country.

Designed to meet growing demand for RLTs, the Carlsbad site expands Novartis’ manufacturing capacity and has been filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an additional point of supply. Commercial production is expected to begin following regulatory approval. According to the company, the facility will enable reliable and timely delivery of radioligand doses to patients across the western United States, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Radioligand therapies use a tumor-targeting molecule bound to a radioactive isotope to deliver radiation directly to cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding tissue. Because each dose is produced to order and has a short half-life, proximity to treatment centers is critical for maintaining product viability and timely administration.

“Radioligand therapy is a breakthrough we’ve unlocked at scale, made possible by reimagining how innovation reaches patients,” Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said in a statement. “The opening of our Carlsbad facility underscores our strong commitment to the U.S. and dedication to bringing this pioneering treatment to patients across the country.”

Novartis plans additional RLT manufacturing sites in Florida and Texas, alongside expansions at existing facilities in North Carolina, Indiana, and New Jersey. The company is also developing a new biomedical research hub in San Diego, part of its goal to invest nearly $50 billion in U.S. operations over the next five years.