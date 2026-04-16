CEPI, Recipharm unit explore nuclear magnetic resonance for RNA vaccines

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Analysis Zero, a subsidiary of Recipharm, announced a collaboration to evaluate nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) as a real-time process analytical technology (PAT) for RNA vaccine manufacturing.

The project is focused on addressing bottlenecks in measuring critical quality attributes, which currently rely on multiple sequential assays that can take several days to complete, according to the organizations. The collaboration will explore integrating NMR directly into manufacturing workflows to enable simultaneous, in-line monitoring of multiple quality attributes.

According to the announcement, shifting from off-line testing to real-time analytical measurement could accelerate quality assessment and batch release timelines, while simplifying quality control processes. The approach is also intended to reduce reliance on specialized analytical infrastructure and support faster decision-making during production.

The NMR-based PAT approach could improve scalability and reduce manufacturing complexity for RNA vaccines, with potential applications in regions with limited analytical capacity. The effort is aimed at supporting more responsive manufacturing systems for epidemic and pandemic preparedness.

The collaboration builds on broader investments by Recipharm, a global contract development and manufacturing organization, including sustainability initiatives that reduced greenhouse gas emissions and expanded renewable energy use across its network, as well as capacity expansions in high-potency oral solid dose manufacturing to support late-stage and commercial production.