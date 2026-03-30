SK pharmteco, Prozomix team up on biocatalysis platform for API manufacturing

SK pharmteco, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, announced a collaboration with UK-based Prozomix to expand biocatalysis capabilities across its global small molecule manufacturing network.

According to the agreement, the partnership gives SK pharmteco access to Prozomix’s biocatalysis enzyme toolkit, which includes more than 6,000 native biocatalysts. The enzymes will be used across SK pharmteco’s research and development sites in the U.S., Europe, and Asia to support enzyme screening and optimization for complex active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) synthesis.

The collaboration is intended to provide a more sustainable and selective alternative to traditional chemical synthesis, while supporting faster scale-up from enzyme discovery through commercial manufacturing. Prozomix’s enzyme portfolio will be integrated into SK pharmteco’s small molecule development and manufacturing services to support global pharmaceutical projects.

The announcement builds on SK pharmteco’s broader manufacturing investment strategy. The company recently announced a $100 million investment to expand viral vector capabilities across sites in the U.S. and France. According to the company, the investment supports quality systems, process optimization, and technology transfer across its gene therapy network.

SK pharmteco also recently completed cGMP qualification of its Corbeil-Essonnes, France facility, enabling late-stage and commercial-scale viral vector manufacturing with capacity for up to 40 cGMP batches annually.