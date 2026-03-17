Almac Sciences adds cGMP flow hydrogenation capability for APIs

Almac Sciences, part of Almac Group, announced the launch of current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP)-compliant flow high-pressure hydrogenation to support clinical and commercial active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing.

According to the announcement, the capability enables hydrogenation under continuous flow conditions at pressures up to 100 bar and temperatures up to 300°C, providing improved control over temperature, pressure, and mixing. The company said this approach can enhance reaction performance, reduce impurity formation, and improve reproducibility at scale.

The addition builds on more than eight years of investment in flow chemistry, including experience in packed-bed hydrogenation at scales exceeding 100 kg. Almac Sciences said integrating the technology under cGMP conditions provides clients with regulatory-compliant processing supported by analytical oversight.

The capability complements Almac’s existing expertise in areas such as cryogenic organometallic chemistry and large-scale hydrogenation, supporting demand for safer and more efficient manufacturing approaches.

The announcement follows recent expansion activity by Almac Group, including a multi-million-pound investment in its Singapore facility to expand clinical supply and cold chain capabilities, as well as additional analytical capacity at its U.S. site in Souderton, Pennsylvania.