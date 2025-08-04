Almac Group adds GMP stability chambers at Pennsylvania site

Almac Group, headquartered in Northern Ireland, announced it has opened new GMP-qualified analytical stability chambers and office space at its U.S. headquarters in Souderton, Pennsylvania. According to the company, the $2 million investment expands its analytical capacity in response to increased demand for global stability programs.

The new facility includes 1,600 square feet of dedicated chamber space and 1,600 square feet of office and laboratory accommodations. The chambers are equipped with alarmed and redundant systems and support a full range of ICH and custom conditions including: 20°C, 5°C, 25°C/60%RH, 30°C/65%RH, 30°C/75%RH, and 40°C/75%RH.

The expansion is part of Almac’s broader strategy to scale global infrastructure. Earlier this year, the company completed a project at its Craigavon, Northern Ireland facility to enhance cold-chain capacity, adding 2-8°C and -20°C environments and increasing throughput by more than 50%, the company said.

According to Almac, the company now employs more than 700 analysts across five GMP-approved sites in the U.K., Ireland, and the U.S., supporting a full range of analytical testing services from early development through commercial release.