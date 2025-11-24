Almac expands Singapore facility with multi-million-pound investment

Almac Group, a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization headquartered in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, has announced a multi-million-pound expansion at its site in Singapore, marking a decade of operations in the Asian country.

The investment, made by Almac Clinical Services, is part of the company’s long-term commitment to expand warehouse capacity in Singapore and increase regional clinical supply management expertise to support customer demand, according to the announcement.

“This initiative supports our five-year growth strategy, which has included the quadrupling of dedicated -20°C capacity, expansion of secondary cold chain packaging capabilities and enhanced temperature-controlled clinical supply services,” Almac said. “These investments address client expectations and market demand to support clinical trials from Singapore and to provide advanced cold chain solutions.”

Asia-Pacific (APAC) remains one of the fastest growing markets for clinical trials and Almac has seen unprecedented growth over the last 10 years, the company said, with Singapore serving as a strategic center for clinical packaging as well as regional and global logistics.

“For over a decade our facilities in Japan and Singapore have played a pivotal role in enabling Almac to efficiently manage the APAC clinical supply chain, delivering significant value to our clients,” Robert Dunlop, president and managing director of Almac Clinical Services, said in a statement. “We are proud to celebrate a decade of operations in Singapore. This investment reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing human health, not only in Asia-Pacific but globally.

In August, Almac opened new GMP-qualified analytical stability chambers and office space at its U.S. headquarters in Souderton, Pennsylvania. The $2 million investment expands its analytical capacity in response to increased demand for global stability programs, according to the company.

In July, Almac Clinical Services completed a multi-million-pound expansion of its cold chain infrastructure at its global headquarters. The investment includes a newly built ultra-low temperature facility that has tripled the site’s secondary packaging capacity for -15°C to -25°C products and doubled its ULT storage capacity (-60°C to -80°C), the company said.