Coriolis Pharma opens US headquarters and lab in North Carolina

Coriolis Pharma has opened its U.S. headquarters and laboratory at the Alexandria Center for Advanced Technologies (ACAT), marking the start of operations at the company’s new Research Triangle Park site in Durham, North Carolina.

Germany-based Coriolis first announced the planned $10 million project to establish its inaugural U.S. research laboratory in the region in July 2025. The approximately 13,000-square-foot facility is designed to support particle identification, formulation development, and other services for U.S. biopharma clients.

The company said the new facility includes fast-track analytics, liquid and frozen-liquid product formulation development, as well as drug product development services such as primary packaging selection and filling process characterization to support investigational new drug (IND) and biologics license application (BLA) filings.

Coriolis said services will roll out progressively throughout 2026, with full capabilities expected by the fourth quarter. Some fast-track analytical services began supporting projects this month. The site will also operate in close collaboration with the company’s global headquarters and its partners.

The company has also expanded partnerships across the biologics development ecosystem. In December 2025, the company announced a collaboration with Rentschler Biopharma to integrate formulation, analytical, and manufacturing expertise to support end-to-end biologics development programs.