Rentschler Biopharma and Coriolis Pharma form biologics development partnership

Rentschler Biopharma, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, and contract research and development organization (CRDO) Coriolis Pharma announced they will collaborate to offer clients end-to-end solutions from early formulation through to commercial manufacturing.

This collaboration will combine the companies’ complementary expertise to accelerate the path to market. The teaming is an effort to respond to the evolving needs of the biologics market, as increasing complexity in modalities and regulatory expectations drive demand for integrated, science-driven solutions, according to the announcement.

Benefits for clients as a result of the new partnership will include a unified interface and aligned project teams, reduced tech transfer risks, and faster progression from early development to clinical and commercial stages, the companies contend. The integrated service offering will be available to clients starting December 2025.

“This marks an important step for both our organizations and for our global clients, and their patients,” Rentschler Biopharma CEO Benedikt von Braunmühl said in a statement. “By bringing together our individual areas of excellence, bioprocess development and manufacturing on our side, and scientific and analytical expertise in formulation development at Coriolis, we look forward to addressing complex challenges across the biopharmaceutical value chain more efficiently and faster.”

Coriolis Pharma will provide a combination of in silico and wet lab formulation and drug product development expertise, scientific depth, and advanced analytical capabilities to this collaboration. Meanwhile, Rentschler Biopharma brings extensive experience in bioprocess development and manufacturing for multiple biotherapeutics, backed by a strong track record of reliability and quality, according to the company.

“With Rentschler Biopharma, we have a trusted partner whose process development and manufacturing expertise ideally complements our deep understanding of formulation development and analytical services,” Coriolis Pharma CEO Silvia Steyrer-Gruber said in a statement.