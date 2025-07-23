Coriolis Pharma to open $10M R&D lab in North Carolina in 2026

Coriolis Pharma, a contract research and development organization (CRDO) headquartered in Martinsried-Munich, Germany, announced it will invest $10 million to open a new research laboratory at Spark LS, a life sciences campus in Morrisville, North Carolina.

The 13,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to begin operations in the first quarter of 2026 and will serve as Coriolis’ first U.S. site. It will create 50 new jobs and initially offer core services such as particle identification, with plans to expand into formulation development and lyophilization.

According to the announcement, the lab will operate in close coordination with its German headquarters and is designed to support advanced digital and in-silico technologies. These capabilities are intended to accelerate development timelines and reduce risk in biologics and drug delivery formulation.

“With our future presence in North Carolina, we will be able to serve our North American clients even better, offering our core services quickly and efficiently on site,” said Silvia Steyrer-Gruber, chief executive officer of Coriolis Pharma.

According to Coriolis, the decision to locate in Morrisville was driven by the area's strong biotechnology ecosystem and infrastructure.

The move comes as North Carolina’s Research Triangle region continues to attract major pharma investments. Biogen recently announced plans to invest $2 billion into expanding its manufacturing capabilities across its two RTP campuses.