WuXi XDC, Earendil Labs partner on next-gen ADC agreement worth $885M

WuXi XDC Cayman, a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) specializing in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates, has entered a strategic collaboration with Earendil Labs to accelerate development of next-generation ADCs.

Under the agreement, WuXi XDC will grant Earendil Labs an exclusive global license to its proprietary WuXiTecan-2 payload-linker technology platform for use against multiple specified targets. Earendil will apply the platform to antibodies and bispecific antibodies discovered through its AI-driven discovery engine, advancing ADC candidates for autoimmune diseases, cancer, and other conditions with unmet medical needs.

According to the announcement, the total potential value of the deal could reach approximately $885 million, including an upfront payment and development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments. WuXi XDC is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales of any commercialized products, said the company.

WuXi XDC will provide integrated chemical, manufacturing and controls development and manufacturing services for ADC components under the collaboration, while Earendil Labs will lead subsequent development, global regulatory submissions, and commercialization efforts. The companies said the partnership is designed to streamline development by combining AI-enabled antibody engineering with an end-to-end CRDMO platform.

The collaboration follows additional expansion efforts by WuXi XDC. In November 2025, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited to enhance its global business operations and bioconjugate development ecosystem.

In August 2025, WuXi XDC also announced the GMP release of its DP3 sterile drug product facility in Wuxi, China, adding 7 million vials of annual capacity, and said it plans to open a 25,000-square-meter bioconjugates manufacturing site in Singapore in early 2026.