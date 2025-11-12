WuXi XDC, Standard Chartered China bank sign MOU to support global expansion

WuXi XDC Cayman, based in Shanghai, China, announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited to establish a strategic partnership that will enhance its global business operations and bioconjugate development ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Standard Chartered China will provide financial services to support WuXi XDC’s investment and expansion in global markets, including cross-border settlement, foreign exchange risk management, and cash management, according to the company. The partnership will also explore sustainable finance models to promote research, development, and manufacturing of bioconjugate drugs.

“This strategic partnership with Standard Chartered China will provide robust financial support for our global expansion, cross-border trade, and domestic and international strategic planning,” Michael Xi, CFO of WuXi XDC, said in a statement. “It will foster innovation and development in sustainable finance and digital finance areas, further enabling WuXi XDC to empower more customers with high-quality CRDMO services for bioconjugate drugs.”

WuXi XDC provides end-to-end contract research, development, and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. As of June 30, 2025, the company had supported nearly 100 IND submissions and worked with 13 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, according to the company.

In August, WuXi XDC announced the GMP release of its new DP3 sterile drug product facility in Wuxi, China, which adds seven million vials of annual manufacturing capacity. The company said the facility was completed in 18 months and built to meet FDA, EMA, and NMPA GMP standards. It also plans to open a 25,000-square-meter bioconjugates manufacturing site in Singapore by early 2026.