WuXi XDC completes construction of bioconjugates manufacturing site in Singapore

Contract research, development and manufacturing organization WuXi XDC Cayman has announced the “mechanical completion” of its 25,000-square-meter bioconjugates manufacturing site at Tuas Biomedical Park in Singapore.

The site, which is designed to be a one-stop bioconjugates manufacturing center, will offer production capabilities from the preclinical stage to commercialization and is slated to start operations by the end of 2025 and GMP manufacturing in early 2026, according to the announcement. WuXi XDC expects the creation of more than 500 jobs at the site — so far, over 100 employees have been hired by the company.

Among the features of WuXi XDC’s Singapore site: antibody intermediates production lines, bioconjugate drug substance (DS) and drug products (DP) production lines, a Manufacturing Science and Technology (MSAT) lab, quality control, intelligent warehousing, as well as other utility support areas.

“Equipped with cutting-edge isolator filling lines, fully automated material transfer systems, and digital production management systems, the Singapore site supports multi-level demands ranging from small-scale clinical supplies to large-scale commercial manufacturing, including up to 2,000 liters per batch of mAb/DS, and 8 million vials of DP per year,” WuXi XDC said.

CEO Jimmy Li in a statement said the Singapore site is part of WuXi XDC’s “global dual-sourcing” strategy, joining sites in Changzhou and Shanghai, China to deliver end-to-end CRDMO services to its worldwide customers.

WuXi XDC was created in 2021 through a joint venture between WuXi Biologics and WuXi STA — a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec — to provide end-to-end contract development and manufacturing of bioconjugates including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

In April 2025, WuXi AppTec announced it sold 50.8 million shares in WuXi XDC for approximately $281 million. It said at the time that the cash proceeds would be used to accelerate the construction of global production capacity and capabilities.