WuXi Biologics, Vertex sign T-cell engager license and research deal

WuXi Biologics, a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) headquartered in Shanghai, China, has signed a license and research service agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for a preclinical trispecific T-cell engager designed to treat B-cell–mediated autoimmune diseases.

Under the agreement, Vertex will receive exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize the candidate. WuXi Biologics said it will receive an upfront payment and may earn development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments, as well as royalties. The company will also provide contract research and development services on next-generation T-cell engagers, according to the announcement.

WuXi Biologics said the program was discovered using its integrated platforms and will be advanced under Vertex’s global development and commercialization efforts.

In recent related developments, WuXi Biologics said it entered a collaboration with Sinorda Biomedicine to support preclinical pharmacology studies and clinical supply for a bispecific antibody program intended for IND filings in China and the United States in 2026.

The company also recently announced a partnership with HanchorBio to provide chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) execution, as well as GMP manufacturing support for multiple fusion protein programs.