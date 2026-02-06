WuXi Biologics, Vertex sign T-cell engager license and research deal

The agreement covers a preclinical trispecific candidate for B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases.
Feb. 6, 2026
2 min read
Shutterstock
Autoimmune disease and medical icons displayed on touch screen with doctor out of focus in background

WuXi Biologics, a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) headquartered in Shanghai, China, has signed a license and research service agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for a preclinical trispecific T-cell engager designed to treat B-cell–mediated autoimmune diseases.

Under the agreement, Vertex will receive exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize the candidate. WuXi Biologics said it will receive an upfront payment and may earn development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments, as well as royalties. The company will also provide contract research and development services on next-generation T-cell engagers, according to the announcement.

WuXi Biologics said the program was discovered using its integrated platforms and will be advanced under Vertex’s global development and commercialization efforts.

In recent related developments, WuXi Biologics said it entered a collaboration with Sinorda Biomedicine to support preclinical pharmacology studies and clinical supply for a bispecific antibody program intended for IND filings in China and the United States in 2026. 

The company also recently announced a partnership with HanchorBio to provide chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) execution, as well as GMP manufacturing support for multiple fusion protein programs.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

UK pharmaceuticals exempt from tariffs in US drug pricing agreement
Agilent’s integration of recently acquired Biovectra remains a work in progress
2026 Manufacturing Pharma Trends for Life Sciences
Sponsored
2026 AI Trends in Life Sciences
Sponsored