WuXi Biologics, HanchorBio partner on fusion protein manufacturing

The agreement centers on CMC execution and GMP manufacturing support for multiple clinical-stage fusion protein programs.
Jan. 27, 2026
WuXi Biologics
Dr. Chris Chen (right), CEO of WuXi Biologics, and Dr. Scott Liu (left), Founder, Chairman, and CEO of HanchorBio, signed the partnership agreement.

WuXi Biologics, a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) headquartered in Shanghai, China, and HanchorBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Taipei, have signed a strategic collaboration agreement covering the development and manufacturing of multiple bi- and multi-functional fusion protein programs from HanchorBio’s pipeline.

Under the agreement, WuXi Biologics will provide end-to-end biologics development and manufacturing services, including cell line development, process and bioassay development, drug product formulation development, and GMP manufacturing. The collaboration is intended to support chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) execution, clinical advancement and scalable global manufacturing of fusion proteins derived from HanchorBio’s Fc-Based Designer Biologics platform.

The companies said the partnership is structured to support multiple programs in parallel, with a focus on manufacturing robustness and development efficiency from early clinical stages through potential commercialization.

WuXi Biologics said it will apply its experience across complex biologic modalities, including bispecific and multispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates and fusion proteins. As of 2025, the company reported 945 projects on its integrated platform, with approximately 60% involving bispecific or multispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and fusion proteins.

For HanchorBio, the collaboration is intended to support continued advancement of its fusion protein pipeline targeting oncology and autoimmune diseases by aligning discovery-stage programs with globally compliant manufacturing execution.

“This partnership with WuXi Biologics strengthens our ability to translate platform-driven innovation into high-quality clinical and commercial assets,” HanchorBio CEO Scott Liu said in a statement. “As we advance multiple next-generation fusion protein programs, execution speed, manufacturing reliability and scalability are critical.” 

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
