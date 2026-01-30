WuXi Biologics, Sinorda Biomedicine team on bispecific antibody IND work

WuXi Biologics, a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) headquartered in Shanghai, China, has entered a strategic collaboration with Sinorda Biomedicine to support the development and manufacturing of SND006, a bispecific antibody being evaluated for inflammatory bowel disease and other autoimmune indications.

Under the agreement, Sinorda Biomedicine will use WuXi Biologics’ development and manufacturing capabilities to advance preclinical pharmacology studies and produce clinical supply for SND006, according to the announcement. The work is intended to support planned Investigational New Drug (IND) applications with China’s National Medical Products Administration and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2026.

SND006 was independently developed by Sinorda Biomedicine, which holds worldwide rights to the program. The company has completed in vitro functional validation studies and plans to progress the candidate through IND-enabling activities with support from WuXi Biologics. The collaboration may expand to additional programs from Sinorda Biomedicine’s pipeline, spanning activities from molecule discovery through clinical manufacturing, the companies said.

Earlier this week, WuXi Biologics also announced a collaboration with HanchorBio to provide chemistry, manufacturing and controls execution and GMP manufacturing support for multiple clinical-stage fusion protein programs.