CSL opens $1B cell-based flu vaccine and antivenom manufacturing site in Australia

CSL Seqirus has opened a $1 billion cell-based influenza vaccine and antivenom manufacturing facility in Melbourne, Australia, transitioning production from its legacy Parkville egg-based site after more than 80 years, according to the company.

The facility is the only cell-based flu vaccine manufacturing site in the Southern Hemisphere and one of three globally capable of end-to-end cell-based production. It will also be the world’s sole manufacturer of Australia’s eleven antivenoms and the human Q-Fever vaccine, the company said.

CSL Seqirus reported that the site can produce more than 150 million pandemic vaccine doses in an initial surge, supporting domestic and international public health response. The plant features an electrified and digitally connected manufacturing environment with automation, advanced analytics, as well as a paperless MES targeted at improving uptime, quality oversight, and production efficiency.

The company stated that the investment supports long-term sovereign vaccine capability and ongoing antivenom supply. Hundreds of skilled workers in manufacturing, engineering, quality, regulatory, and supply chain roles will maintain year-round production readiness, according to CSL Seqirus.

The expansion follows recent international developments involving CSL Seqirus. In October, the company and Vaccine Industrial Company (VIC) signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health to establish local cell-based seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccine manufacturing at VIC’s Sudair City site. The deal includes technology transfer, pandemic stockpile planning and an advance purchase agreement intended to support Saudi Arabia’s preparedness for high-risk events including Hajj and World Expo 2030, according to the companies.

Parent company CSL also continues to expand capacity globally. In November, the company announced plans for a $1.5 billion investment in U.S. plasma-derived therapy manufacturing, aimed at strengthening domestic supply chains and meeting rising demand for immunoglobulin.