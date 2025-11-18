CSL pledges $1.5B investment in US manufacturing of plasma-derived therapies

Melbourne, Australia-headquartered biopharmaceutical company CSL plans to make a $1.5 billion capital investment in its U.S. manufacturing capabilities of plasma-derived therapies to secure the domestic medicine supply chain and meet the growing clinical need for immunoglobulin. The capital expenditure over the next five years is subject to approval by CSL’s Board of Directors.

“The U.S. is the world’s leading source for plasma, the main component of plasma-derived therapies,” Paul McKenzie, CEO and managing director of CSL, said in a statement. “These important medicines are often the most effective or only therapies available for many rare or serious diseases. By expanding our onshore production capacity in the U.S., we are deepening our commitment to patient care, creating high-quality jobs and driving innovation in the U.S.”

According to CSL, it has invested over $3 billion into its U.S. operations since 2018, creating more than 6,500 jobs. CSL’s total headcount in the country is approximately 19,000 employees, which is about 65% of its entire workforce.

CSL is comprised of three businesses: global biopharma company CSL Behring, global influenza vaccine manufacturer CSL Seqirus, and iron-based therapies company CSL Vifor.

Last month, CSL Seqirus and Vaccine Industrial Company (VIC) signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health to advance local manufacturing of cell-based seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines. Under the deal, CSL Seqirus will supply its cell-based influenza vaccine technology while working with VIC to localize production at the company’s new Sudair City facility.

The agreement also includes provisions to establish pre-pandemic vaccine stockpiles for high-risk populations and an advance purchase agreement to secure pandemic vaccines for broader use.

In December 2024, CSL Seqirus UK Limited secured a contract from Britain’s Health Security Agency to manufacture over five million doses of human H5 influenza vaccine, supporting the country’s efforts to prepare for potential pandemics.