CSL Seqirus, VIC to localize flu vaccine production in Saudi Arabia

CSL Seqirus and Vaccine Industrial Company (VIC) have signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health to advance local manufacturing of cell-based seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

Under the finalized agreement, CSL Seqirus, a global influenza vaccine manufacturer, will supply its cell-based influenza vaccine technology while working with VIC to localize production at the company’s new Sudair City facility. The agreement also includes provisions to establish pre-pandemic vaccine stockpiles for high-risk populations and an advance purchase agreement to secure pandemic vaccines for broader use.

According to the companies, onshore manufacturing would allow scalable vaccine production and reduce reliance on global supply chains, supporting Saudi Arabia’s public health efforts during major events such as Hajj and World Expo 2030. The parties intend to finalize the agreement in time to establish pandemic preparedness in 2026 and supply vaccines for the 2026–27 flu season.

Cell-based vaccine technology is designed to improve antigenic match with World Health Organization–selected influenza strains and streamline production by eliminating variability in traditional egg-based methods, according to CSL Seqirus.

“Through this collaboration, we will leverage the best of our differentiated vaccine portfolio with the strength of Vaccine Industrial Company’s local manufacturing expertise and networks to establish the Kingdom as a regional leader in preventing seasonal influenza,” Lorna Meldrum, vice president of commercial operations and pandemic response at CSL Seqirus, said in a statement,

Khaled Al-Mosa, founder and chairman of VIC, said the company’s facility will begin operations in 2028 and is expected to be “the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the largest in the Middle East.” He added, “Through this collaboration with the Ministry of Health and CSL Seqirus, together we will have the opportunity to enhance the region’s health, help save lives and reduce the impact of flu.”

The companies said the collaboration is intended to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s biotechnology sector and position the country as a regional hub for advanced vaccine manufacturing.