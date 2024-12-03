CSL Seqirus to manufacture, supply H5 influenza vaccine to UK

CSL Seqirus UK Limited has secured a contract from Britain's Health Security Agency to manufacture over five million doses of human H5 influenza vaccine, supporting the country’s efforts to prepare for potential pandemics.

The vaccine, based on a current H5 avian influenza virus, will bolster the U.K.'s readiness against influenza A(H5N1), which has caused ongoing global outbreaks in birds.

The contract positions CSL Seqirus as a key contributor to the U.K.’s strategy for accessing vaccines for pathogens with pandemic potential. While the vaccine will only be deployed if H5N1 begins human transmission, it would help ensure rapid availability during the development of a tailored pandemic-specific vaccine.

The A(H5N1) virus is a subtype of the influenza A virus primarily affecting birds, with occasional transmission to humans. It has caused widespread outbreaks in poultry and wild birds globally, raising concerns due to its high mortality rate in human cases, though human-to-human transmission remains extremely rare.

“As a global leader in outbreak and pandemic preparedness, we at CSL Seqirus are honored to support the U.K. in its efforts to address emerging influenza threats,” said Marc Lacey, Global Head of Pandemic Preparedness and Response at CSL Seqirus.