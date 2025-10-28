Swiss-based Lonza to acquire French testing company Redberry SAS

Lonza, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Basel, Switzerland, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Redberry SAS, a French company specializing in rapid microbiology testing solutions using solid-phase cytometry (SPC) technology.

Redberry’s Red One platform enables rapid sterility and bioburden testing, reportedly reducing testing time from the traditional 14 days to just four. Lonza said the acquisition will strengthen its bioscience testing portfolio with faster, automated, and scalable quality control (QC) tools that support biopharma customers’ growing demand for speed and regulatory compliance.

According to Lonza, integrating Redberry’s technology will also help lower compliance costs.

Joining Lonza “is a natural next step” that will scale Red One’s reach globally and “set a new standard in pharmaceutical quality control,” Redberry CEO Jonathan Macron said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary conditions.

The acquisition follows a series of recent developments for Lonza. Earlier this month, the company confirmed its full-year 2025 outlook for its CDMO business amid geopolitical uncertainty, reporting strong demand for bioconjugates, mammalian assets, and small molecules. Lonza also expanded sterile manufacturing with a new aseptic filling line at its Stein, Switzerland, site and added new GMP-grade cytokine and media tools to strengthen cell and gene therapy manufacturing.