Lonza expands sterile manufacturing with new Swiss drug product filling line

Lonza, a Swiss-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced the operational readiness of its new aseptic drug product filling line in Stein, Switzerland.

The line, now GMP licensed following Swissmedic approval, expands Lonza’s existing capacity for liquid and lyophilized vial filling and incorporates advanced containment systems designed to safely handle highly potent biologics, according to the company.

Equipped with the latest isolator and containment technology, the new line reportedly meets GMP Annex 1 requirements for sterile manufacturing. Lonza said the system supports both clinical and commercial supply across a range of biologic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

The Stein site has served as a cornerstone of Lonza’s biologics operations since the company acquired the facility from Novartis in 2019. The purchase allowed Lonza to expand its fill-finish capabilities and accelerate the delivery of injectable therapies while retaining the site’s experienced workforce, according to a Reuters report.

More recently, the company has continued development on a commercial-scale aseptic drug product facility at Stein, with operations expected to fully ramp up by 2027 following the delivery of critical equipment, according to a May 2025 report from Pharma Manufacturing.

Lonza said the new filling line complements its broader drug product network, including facilities in Basel, and reinforces its integrated offering for biologic-based therapeutics from development through commercialization.