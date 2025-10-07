Lonza adds new GMP-grade tools to boost cell and gene therapy manufacturing

The CDMO introduced new cytokine and media systems designed to improve scalability, consistency and efficiency in viral vector and cell therapy production.
Oct. 7, 2025
Lonza
Close up of gloved researcher's hands working on equipment in a Lonza biologics development lab

Lonza, a Switzerland-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced the launch of TheraPEAK AmpliCell cytokines and TheraPEAK 293-GT medium, expanding its suite of GMP-ready solutions for cell and gene therapy production.

According to the company, the cytokines are produced in a mammalian expression system engineered for high biological activity and proper glycosylation, allowing native-like structure and function that bacterial systems cannot match. The cytokines are reportedly designed to enable consistent immune cell expansion, activation, and differentiation, providing greater predictability and reproducibility in both research and GMP manufacturing environments.

The 293-GT medium is a chemically defined, animal-origin-free system optimized for adeno-associated virus (AAV) production in suspension HEK293 cells. Lonza said the system integrates easily with existing workflows, supporting strong AAV titers and high full-to-empty capsid ratios while remaining compatible with commercial transfection reagents and AAV enhancers.

TheraPEAK products have been used in FDA-approved therapies and more than 130 clinical trials worldwide, according to the company. The latest additions reportedly provide manufacturers with high-performance, regulatory-ready tools to streamline development from research through clinical production.

Sign up for Pharma Manufacturing Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Flexibility and scalability are critical to the success of cell and gene therapy manufacturing
Lonza reports stronger-than-expected CDMO revenue in the first half of 2025
OnTrak Wireless: Total Bearing Health Solution
Sponsored
OnTrak Wireless & UltraTrak Vario Lubricators: Bearing Health Unified
Sponsored