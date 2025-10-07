Lonza adds new GMP-grade tools to boost cell and gene therapy manufacturing

Lonza, a Switzerland-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced the launch of TheraPEAK AmpliCell cytokines and TheraPEAK 293-GT medium, expanding its suite of GMP-ready solutions for cell and gene therapy production.

According to the company, the cytokines are produced in a mammalian expression system engineered for high biological activity and proper glycosylation, allowing native-like structure and function that bacterial systems cannot match. The cytokines are reportedly designed to enable consistent immune cell expansion, activation, and differentiation, providing greater predictability and reproducibility in both research and GMP manufacturing environments.

The 293-GT medium is a chemically defined, animal-origin-free system optimized for adeno-associated virus (AAV) production in suspension HEK293 cells. Lonza said the system integrates easily with existing workflows, supporting strong AAV titers and high full-to-empty capsid ratios while remaining compatible with commercial transfection reagents and AAV enhancers.

TheraPEAK products have been used in FDA-approved therapies and more than 130 clinical trials worldwide, according to the company. The latest additions reportedly provide manufacturers with high-performance, regulatory-ready tools to streamline development from research through clinical production.