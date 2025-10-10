Axplora commits over $108M to expand global API manufacturing network

Axplora, a Germany-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), announced plans to invest more than €100 million (approximately $108 million) across its international network in 2025, according to the company.

The investment includes approximately €60 million ($65 million) for an ongoing expansion at its Mourenx, France site, €35 million ($38 million) at Gropello, Italy, and €8.5 million ($9 million) at Vizag, India. Earlier this year, Axplora also expanded antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing capabilities at its Le Mans, France, facility.

Together, these projects aim to enhance production capacity, support complex manufacturing programs, and strengthen delivery capabilities across Axplora’s global operations.

According to the company, the Mourenx project represents one of its largest initiatives, enabling teams to develop expertise through collaboration on a complex, large-scale manufacturing program. Axplora said best practices and technical insights from the project are being shared across its nine global sites to reinforce operational excellence and consistency.

The €100 million investment program reflects a balanced strategy to reinforce large-scale small molecule production — still the foundation of most global prescriptions — while also advancing growth in areas such as GLP-1 peptides and ADCs, Axplora said in the announcement.