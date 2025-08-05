Axplora expands India API capacity with €6.5M investment following FDA inspections

Axplora, a global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturer headquartered in Germany, announced it will expand production capacity at its Vizag facility in India. The project is part of a broader strategy to enhance supply chain resilience and support demand for high-value small molecule APIs, the company said.

The investment follows routine inspections by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025 at both the Vizag and Chennai facilities, which operate under Axplora’s PharmaZell Business Unit. Both sites received a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification.

According to Axplora, the Vizag expansion will create new jobs and strengthen vertical integration by increasing on-site production capacity. The project also supports the company’s sustainability goals.

The FDA inspection at the Chennai facility reportedly noted strong implementation of current good manufacturing practices (cGMP), efficient document management, and high standards in facility maintenance and hygiene.

Last month, Axplora announced a $38 million investment to expand its API manufacturing site in Gropello Cairoli, Italy. The project, focused on capacity increases and new technology platforms, is expected to be completed by 2026 and will support production of existing and late-stage development APIs, the company said.