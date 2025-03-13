Almac Pharma Services opens $84M commercial manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland

Almac Group announced the opening of an $84 million, 100,000-square-foot commercial manufacturing facility for Almac Pharma Services at its global headquarters in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.

The facility’s high-specification production suites include the latest pharmaceutical manufacturing technology, extending Almac’s current scales of potent and highly potent drug products as well as augmenting its capabilities in the commercial manufacture of oral dose treatments for several therapeutic areas, according to the announcement.

“The new facility not only expands our range of capabilities but also reinforces our position as an industry leader in pharmaceutical development and commercial manufacturing with an ability to tailor our services to suit individual products,” John McQuaid, president and managing director of Almac Pharma Services, said in a statement.

The Center of Excellence was designed to be flexible in accommodating a wide range of uses, including the ability of partner companies to install custom and dedicated technology tailored to their specific pipelines. The regulatory-approved facility, completed in late 2024, has been successfully validated and next week will begin the manufacturing of GMP batches.

Almac Pharma Services specializes in pharmaceutical drug product development, manufacture, and commercial services. Almac Group’s $84 million investment in Almac Pharma Services’ manufacturing capabilities at its Craigavon site is part of an ongoing global expansion program.

In 2022, Almac Group initially committed to approximately $323 million in capital investment and the creation of 1,800 new jobs globally. Since then, the projected total investment has jumped to more than $517 million. In October 2024, Almac Group announced an approximate $14 million investment and the creation of over 100 new jobs to expand its worldwide analytical services capabilities.