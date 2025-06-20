Lotte Biologics to manufacture antibody therapeutics for Ottimo Pharma

Lotte Biologics has signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Ottimo Pharma to produce antibody drug substance for Ottimo’s investigational cancer therapy Jankistomig.

The agreement was formalized this week during the 2025 BIO International Convention in Boston and will leverage Lotte’s biomanufacturing capabilities at its Syracuse Bio Campus in New York.

Jankistomig is a PD1/VEGFR2 dual-pathway antibody designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Ottimo says the collaboration with Lotte will help accelerate the therapy’s path to IND submission and clinical trial readiness. Lotte CEO James Park called the deal further validation of the company’s competitiveness in the global CDMO market.

Lotte is expanding its global footprint through partnerships with biopharma companies in Asia and Europe. In addition to its Syracuse facility, the company is investing $1 billion in its Songdo Bio Campus in South Korea, with Plant 1 scheduled for completion this year and full-scale commercial production by 2027.

The company is also building out an integrated service model through alliances with development and drug product partners, enabling it to offer end-to-end solutions from early development through commercial production. These efforts aim to strengthen Lotte’s position as a global provider of CDMO services for both antibody therapeutics and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

On Monday, Lotte announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners and Kanaph Therapeutics to co-develop an ADC toolbox platform. The agreement aims to advance next-generation ADCs by combining each company’s specialized capabilities in payload, linker, and conjugation technologies.