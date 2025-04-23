Phlow adds AI system, expands labs to boost US drug manufacturing

Phlow Corp. has announced a major expansion of its pharmaceutical development and manufacturing operations, including upgrades to its analytical labs and the adoption of an AI-driven manufacturing execution system (MES).

The Richmond, Virginia-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) has more than doubled its staff and expanded its lab space within the Virginia Biotechnology Research Park to strengthen U.S.-based pharmaceutical capabilities.

The expanded labs feature advanced tools such as high-resolution mass spectrometry and spectroscopy systems, allowing Phlow to broaden its analytical services. These include impurity profiling, drug assay development, purity analysis, and support for continuous flow chemistry — a core area of focus for the company. Phlow aims to accelerate innovation and improve product quality through streamlined, tech-enabled operations.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to strengthening U.S.-based capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign sources while delivering transformative solutions for our customers within the U.S. government and pharmaceutical and biotech companies,” Phlow President Dan Hackman said in a statement.

To further support its digital transformation, Phlow has partnered with Apprentice to deploy its AI-powered MES platform. The system will be integrated into the company’s manufacturing infrastructure in Petersburg, Virginia, helping Phlow reduce production times, improve data integrity, and scale new products more efficiently. The MES platform also supports connectivity to other Industry 4.0 technologies.