Bachem posts strong first half results, plans $460M in 2025 investments

Bachem, a Switzerland-based CDMO specializing in peptides and oligonucleotides, reported CHF 313.0 million (approximately $359 million) in group sales for the first half of 2025, a 30.2% increase over the prior-year period. Its operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITA) rose 64.0% to CHF 91.0 million (roughly $104 million), representing a margin of 29.1%, according to the company.

Based on current performance and order volume, Bachem raised its 2025 outlook to a range of between 13% and 18% sales growth in local currencies, with an expected EBITDA margin in the high twenties. The company said it plans to invest more than CHF 400 million (approximately $460 million) in 2025 to support ongoing production expansion efforts across multiple sites.

The growth was driven by strong demand in both the commercial API category, which reached CHF 168.4 million ($193 million) in sales, and clinical development services, which totaled CHF 123.7 million ($142 million). A smaller segment, research and specialties, saw a slight decline to CHF 20.8 million ($24 million).

In its announcement, the company said it is continuing to expand production at sites in Vista and Torrance, California, and Vionnaz, Switzerland, following recent expansion efforts at sites in the U.S., UK and Switzerland.

Its Building K project in Bubendorf, Switzerland, launched in 2021, will enable GMP production in the second half of 2025 pending regulatory approvals. The company has also submitted development plans for a new site in Eiken as it scales oligonucleotide production network-wide, the company said.

Bachem said it aims to surpass CHF 1 billion (approximately $1.15 billion) in annual sales and achieve an EBITDA margin above 30% in 2026.