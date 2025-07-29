Asahi Kasei plans to build fourth Planova virus removal filter plant in Japan

Asahi Kasei Life Science, a division of Japan-based Asahi Kasei, announced plans to construct a new spinning plant for its Planova virus removal filters in Nobeoka City, Miyazaki. The facility will be the company’s fourth dedicated to hollow-fiber cellulose membrane filters used in biologics manufacturing.

Construction is scheduled to begin in July 2026, with operations expected to start in January 2030, the company said. The new plant will increase production capacity for Planova filter models including S20N, 15N, 20N, 35N and 75N, which are used in the manufacture of plasma-derived therapeutics and other biologics.

According to the company, the development aligns with its medium-term growth plan. In addition, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry supports the work as part of its Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Project initiative, which aims to bolster domestic infrastructure for vaccine and therapeutic production during public health emergencies.

The expansion is intended to strengthen global supply chain resilience and support rising international demand for virus filtration technologies in biopharmaceutical processing as the market is expected to surpass $500 billion by 2032, the company said.