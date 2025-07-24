Phlow raises $37M to scale US drug manufacturing and tech platforms

Phlow Corp., a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced it has raised $37 million in funding to support expansion of its development, manufacturing, and digital infrastructure.

The company said the investment will be used to grow its cGMP manufacturing capabilities, scale advanced pharmaceutical technologies, and strengthen domestic production of key starting materials (KSMs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).



Phlow is currently operating two new U.S.-based facilities equipped to produce APIs at both kilogram and metric-ton scales using batch and continuous processes.

Earlier this year, Phlow expanded its research labs and implemented an AI-powered system designed to accelerate the development and scale-up of small molecule pharmaceutical manufacturing. The company said these enhancements will increase efficiency and reduce time-to-market for essential and at-risk medications.