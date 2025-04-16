Meribel Pharma launches with 13 European sites, focuses on specialty drug services

Meribel Pharma Solutions, a newly formed mid-sized contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has officially launched with 13 manufacturing facilities across France, Spain and Sweden.

The company was formed following the acquisition of Synerlab Group and seven former Recipharm sites last year, giving Meribel an established European footprint. The firm’s manufacturing facilities are located in Pessac, Dreux, Erstein, Alsace, Provence and Orléans in France; Alcalá and Parets in Spain; and Höganäs, Karlskoga, Solna, Strängnäs and Uppsala in Sweden.

Headquartered in the UK, Meribel is led by CEO Bruce Vielle, formerly president and CEO of Synerlab, and COO Steve Leonard, who previously held leadership roles at Integra Life Sciences and Catalent. The company is backed by private equity firm Blue Wolf Capital Partners.

“There is a gap in the market for a niche-player, mid-sized CDMO that’s focused, agile, and dedicated to solving complex challenges, and we are well positioned to fulfill this unmet need,” Vielle said in a statement.

Meribel will offer development and manufacturing services across oral solid dose, semi-solid, sterile multidose, lyophilization, and specialty packaging formats such as sachets and stick packs. The company aims to serve as a focused, agile partner for complex drug projects from early development to commercialization.

The CDMO’s name draws inspiration from France’s Meribel mountain range, symbolizing its cross-border operations and goal of raising the standard for pharma manufacturing services.