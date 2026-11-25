ACG Capsules Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Mumbai-based ACG Associated Capsules Private Limited, part of the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical supplier ACG, plans to invest $125 million in a hard pharmaceutical capsule manufacturing operation in Whitsett, North Carolina. The project is expected to create 240 jobs.

The company plans to establish operations in a 125,000-square-foot facility in the Piedmont Triad, a central North Carolina region anchored by Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point. The region has an established life sciences industry, with more than 150 companies and nearly 8,300 professionals working across biopharmaceuticals, diagnostics, regenerative medicine and related fields, according to the North Carolina Biotechnology Center. The center said ACG expects to ramp up operations at the site over the next five years.

ACG said the investment will strengthen its North American operations, support growth across its integrated business and bring manufacturing closer to customers in the region. In a press statement, ACG’s Managing Director Karan Singh cited North Carolina’s life sciences industry and the Piedmont Triad’s skilled workforce and manufacturing expertise as factors in the company’s decision. ACG has served North American customers for more than 25 years, he said, describing the Guilford County investment as a further commitment to the region.

ACG manufactures hard-shell capsules and supplies other solid-dosage technologies, including pharmaceutical packaging materials, processing equipment, and inspection systems.

The North Carolina investment follows ACG’s October 2025 announcement of a separate $200 million plan to establish hard-shell capsule manufacturing operations in Atlanta, Georgia. The initial $100 million phase covers a facility for gelatin and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) capsules, with a second $100 million phase planned to expand capacity and capabilities. Operations at the Georgia site were targeted to begin in early 2027.