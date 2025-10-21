India’s ACG to invest $200M in first US empty-capsule plant

ACG, headquartered in Mumbai, India, said it will invest $200 million in a phased plan to establish its first empty-capsule manufacturing operations in the United States. The initial $100 million will fund construction of a hard-shell capsule facility in Atlanta, with a second $100 million phase to expand capacity and capabilities in the region.

Operations are expected to begin in early 2027, creating more than 200 jobs, according to the announcement.

“ACG has served North America for over 25 years. This facility strengthens our ties with customers across the region — bringing us closer to them, enabling faster lead times, higher-quality service, and a more resilient, de-risked supply chain,” Karan Singh, managing director at ACG, said in a statement. “Just as importantly, it lets us respond more quickly and co-develop new innovations through tighter R&D partnerships.”

The company said the Atlanta site will include dedicated facilities to produce gelatin and vegetarian (HPMC) hard-shell capsules, designed to meet global standards for quality, safety, and regulatory compliance.

“Atlanta is the right location to execute at scale,” Selwyn Noronha, ACG Capsules CEO said in the announcement. “Georgia and the City of Atlanta offer a pro-business environment, a strong talent pipeline, world-class connectivity, and reliable infrastructure.”

ACG has operated in the U.S. for more than 25 years, with its North American headquarters in Piscataway, New Jersey, and a liquid fill capsule manufacturing site in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.

In late 2024, ACG opened a new 175,000-square-meter capsule manufacturing facility in Thailand, designed to produce 20 billion capsules annually. The site is dedicated to the production of empty hard gelatin capsules and serves key markets in Asia.