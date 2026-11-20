multiQure, a biotechnology company developing an RNA interference (RNAi) gene therapy for Huntington’s disease, has selected Andelyn Biosciences, a Columbus, Ohio-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), as its manufacturing partner for MQ-201. Andelyn will develop and manufacture the plasmids and adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector needed for the therapy’s clinical development.

The companies have signed an agreement covering the initial stage of work, which will use Andelyn’s AAV Curator Platform to develop and optimize the manufacturing process. Activities include developing a vector titer assay tailored to MQ-201, preparing plasmids and optimizing cell culture and purification processes. The stage will culminate in production of a research-grade AAV5 vector batch using a 50-liter bioreactor.

According to multiQure, the process will use Andelyn’s suspension HEK293 cell culture platform, which the CDMO also plans to use for subsequent GMP manufacturing. The company said this approach is intended to avoid transferring the process to a different manufacturing platform before clinical production.

The initial work is part of a longer-term collaboration. multiQure has committed to engaging Andelyn for subsequent work orders leading to GMP clinical material production. The companies are finalizing a framework agreement covering the broader scope, timeline, and budget.

Andelyn was selected in part because of its experience manufacturing clinical gene therapy material, multiQure said. According to the company, Andelyn has produced more than 500 cGMP batches for over 80 clinical trials, and its Columbus facility has passed an FDA pre-license inspection and audits by European Union Qualified Persons. A pre-license inspection is part of the FDA’s evaluation of a facility in connection with a product license application; it does not itself constitute facility approval.

MQ-201 is designed to use RNAi to silence the mutant copy of the HTT gene, which is associated with Huntington’s disease, while preserving the normal copy. The company said the therapy is being developed for first-in-human studies. It also pointed to progress by uniQure’s AAV5-based Huntington’s disease gene therapy, AMT-130, whose application for accelerated approval the FDA has accepted for priority review. Unlike AMT-130, multiQure said MQ-201 is designed to selectively target the mutant HTT gene.

The manufacturing agreement follows other preparations for MQ-201’s clinical development, according to multiQure.The company said it has assembled a team of manufacturing consultants and advisors, signed a letter of intent with Bródno Masovian Hospital in Poland and a clinical investigator regarding experimental use of the therapy, and engaged Munich-based Granzer Regulatory Consulting & Services to support its regulatory pathway, including preparation of an investigational new drug application.

The agreement is also the latest gene therapy manufacturing program for Andelyn. On Nov. 16, the CDMO announced that it would provide AAV2 vector and plasmid development and manufacturing for Celliaz’s investigational gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa. That work will support IND-enabling studies and development toward a planned Phase 1/2 trial.