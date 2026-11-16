Andelyn Biosciences, a Columbus, Ohio-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), will provide development and manufacturing services for Celliaz’s investigational gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa (RP), an inherited group of retinal disorders that causes progressive vision loss.

The therapy, CLZ002, uses an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector with an AAV2 capsid to deliver its therapeutic approach to retinal cells.

According to Celliaz, CLZ002 is designed to block the transfer of PROX1 into Müller glia, specialized retinal cells that retain latent regenerative potential. The company aims to restore these cells’ regenerative activity, potentially offering a treatment approach that could benefit patients with RP regardless of the underlying genetic mutation.

Unlike gene therapies designed to address specific disease-causing mutations, Celliaz’s approach is intended to be gene-agnostic. RP can result from mutations in more than 90 genes, potentially limiting the reach of therapies targeting individual mutations. Celliaz believes its approach could benefit patients with RP regardless of the underlying genetic cause.

Andelyn will provide AAV2 vector and plasmid manufacturing using its Curator Suspension Platform. The work will support IND-enabling studies and development toward a planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

The latest development follows Andelyn’s recent September agreement to support process optimization, scale-up, and cGMP manufacturing for Genprex’s AAV-based gene therapy candidate for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.