Lonza, a Switzerland-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has granted China Medical System Holdings Limited (CMS) a global exclusive license to use its transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) blood-brain barrier (BBB) technology in up to two products targeting neurodegenerative diseases.

The agreement gives CMS development and commercial rights for the selected targets while allowing Lonza to license the platform for other therapeutic programs.

The technology, part of Lonza’s NeuroPortal platform, is designed to help biologic drugs cross the BBB, which limits the passage of many therapeutic molecules into the brain. It includes TfR1 binding variants with different affinities, allowing developers to evaluate receptor engagement, transport across the barrier, and brain exposure for individual therapeutic molecules.

According to Lonza, the platform outperformed an industry benchmark in preclinical studies when used both as an immunoglobulin G (IgG) fusion and in combination with its GlycoConnect bioconjugation technology. The company said the platform can support different delivery approaches, including genetic fusion and bioconjugation, depending on the therapeutic molecule.

Under the agreement, Lonza will receive an upfront payment, development and commercial milestones, and royalties on net sales. CMS will hold exclusive rights for the agreed product targets.

The license is the first granted by Lonza for the newly acquired TfR1 platform. The company plans to present detailed platform results at the 18th annual Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

The agreement follows Lonza’s recent expansion plans in the U.S. In November, the CDMO agreed to acquire five manufacturing sites from Merck KGaA in a transaction valued in the low- to mid-triple-digit millions of Swiss francs. Expected to close in mid-2027, the acquisition will more than double Lonza’s U.S. manufacturing footprint and add capabilities in antibody-drug conjugates, viral vectors, and drug delivery.