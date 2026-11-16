Biomapas, a Luxembourg-based life sciences services provider, has entered the U.S. market through the acquisition of the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) business of Alira Health. The acquired Boston-based team will form the foundation of Biomapas North America, providing CMC services to preclinical- and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies.

The team of more than 35 specialists provides CMC development support, quality assurance oversight, regulatory strategy and filings, and project management. Its experience includes monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), oligonucleotides, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies, other cell therapies, small molecules, and peptides.

The business has supported more than 90 clients across the U.S. and Europe in advancing products into clinical development and commercialization, according to Biomapas. Existing clients will continue working with the same team and contacts following the acquisition.

“The U.S. is our clients’ largest market, and the Alira Health CMC team gives us a solid base there, with strong relationships among biotech sponsors,” Biomapas CEO Xavier Duburcq said in a statement. “CMC is a high-value, regulatory-driven area that sits upstream of our existing services, and the team brings specialist expertise, particularly in complex biologics. Together with our regulatory, safety and clinical teams, this lets us support clients earlier in development and across more of the product lifecycle.”

The acquisition expands Biomapas’ existing services in regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, product and clinical development, as well as digital consulting. The company said Biomapas North America will eventually serve as a platform for bringing its broader service portfolio to U.S. biopharma companies.