Alcami expands Research Triangle Park footprint with $6.7M lab acquisition

Alcami Corp., a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has acquired a 37,000-square-foot facility in Durham, North Carolina to support the expansion of its analytical and development laboratory services.

The Durham-based company said the $6.7 million acquisition of the two-story building at 4620 Creekstone Drive strengthens its presence in the Research Triangle Park (RTP) region. The site will serve as a hub for expanded analytical and development capabilities supporting complex therapeutics, including biologics, peptides, proteins, oligonucleotides, as well as cell and gene therapy drug substances, according to the company.

In October, Alcami announced plans for a major laboratory expansion at the Creekstone Drive site that is scheduled for completion later this year, according to the company. The expansion is intended to increase capacity and technical capabilities for drug development programs requiring advanced analytical support.

“This acquisition marks another milestone in our strategy to deliver innovative, scalable solutions for our clients in the growing area of biologics,” Katie Schlipp, president of lab operations at Alcami, said in a statement. “By expanding our analytical lab capabilities in RTP, we’re able to support innovators in bringing life-changing therapies to patients faster and more reliably.”

The CDMO said the Creekstone Drive facility complements its existing laboratory operations, sterile fill-finish manufacturing, and cGMP storage infrastructure in the RTP area, as well as its broader U.S. facility network. These investments are intended to help streamline development programs and reduce supply chain risks.

Alcami also recently announced the qualification of a third sterile fill-finish line at its RTP campus, bringing its total network to five qualified GMP-compliant lines supporting clinical and commercial manufacturing.