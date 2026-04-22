Andelyn, ENCell team on global gene therapy manufacturing

Andelyn Biosciences, a Columbus, Ohio-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and ENCell, a South Korea-based CDMO, announced a strategic partnership to establish a manufacturing network connecting the United States and Asia-Pacific regions for gene therapy production.

The collaboration is designed to create a “dual hemisphere” manufacturing model, enabling localized production for clinical trials and commercial supply. According to the announcement, the approach is intended to reduce regulatory and logistical complexity while supporting in-country manufacturing for regional clinical programs.

The companies said the partnership integrates their GMP manufacturing infrastructure and technical capabilities to support development, scale-up, and production of gene therapies across multiple regions. The model aims to improve supply chain efficiency and reduce lead times for global clinical trials.

According to the announcement, enabling regional manufacturing hubs will support faster technology transfer and more flexible production strategies as gene therapy programs advance toward commercialization. The collaboration is also intended to support patient access by aligning manufacturing capacity with regional demand.

The partnership follows Andelyn’s broader gene therapy platform expansion efforts, including a November 2025 licensing agreement to integrate advanced adeno-associated virus vector technologies and support scalable manufacturing across early-stage and clinical programs.