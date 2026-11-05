VintaBio’s assets for sale, including Philadelphia GMP site

VintaBio, a Philadelphia-based viral vector and vaccine manufacturing company, is soliciting bids for the company’s assets following an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors on Oct. 27, 2026. Development Specialists Inc. (DSI), which is managing the process, said the assets include a 22,500-square-foot Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility, bioprocessing equipment, intellectual property, and proprietary manufacturing know-how.

The facility represents approximately $17 million in capital investment and includes three GMP manufacturing suites, fill-and-finish capabilities, and supporting laboratories, according to the announcement. Available equipment includes specialized bioreactors, purification systems, and analytical instruments. Bidders may submit proposals for the entire facility and installed assets, individual equipment or packages of equipment, and potentially related intellectual property and manufacturing methods.

VintaBio’s manufacturing platform includes fixed-bed bioreactor technology and proprietary processes marketed as VintaCells and VintaProcess. The company said it has demonstrated GMP manufacturing of adeno-associated virus serotype 8 (AAV8) vectors. The platform is described as having potential applications across multiple viral vector modalities, although the announcement does not specify which additional modalities have been demonstrated at GMP scale.

Interested parties must submit bids by Dec. 15, 2026, at 5 p.m. Eastern time. Qualified bidders will receive access to a virtual data room after signing a confidentiality and nondisclosure agreement. A transaction involving the facility and installed assets would be subject to applicable lease terms, landlord consent, and other required approvals.